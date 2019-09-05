Chief prosecutor in Hockley, Cochran counties on “administrative suspension” state bar says

LEVELLAND, Texas — 286th District Attorney Christopher Dennis was listed, as of Thursday, as “not eligible to practice [law] in Texas.” The State Bar of Texas website did not say specifically why he was no longer eligible to practice law. It was described as an “administrative suspension” which can include non-payment of yearly dues..

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Dennis earlier in the day to inquire about ongoing murder cases in Hockley County. Dennis mentioned that he had “issues.”

In a subsequent correspondence later in the day, he said it was a health issue. He also said he plans to resign as of September 6.

The 286th District covers Hockley and Cochran counties.

As far as what happens next, EverythingLubbock will reach out to Hockley County officials for further information.