AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longhorns coach and former Texas Tech University coach, Chris Beard, requested to be looked at by a medic before he was taken to the Travis County Jail, according to an Austin Police Department General Offense document detailing the situation surrounding his arrest on a charge of assault by strangulation/suffocation – family violence on Dec. 12.

The general offense document is heavily redacted, but mentions similar events to what the arrest affidavit detailed, including that Beard’s fiancée broke his glasses and that she said she was thrown to the ground and put in a chokehold for five seconds. It noted the woman initially called 911 at 12:15 a.m. shortly after the fight, and that police arrived at 2:12 a.m. after the call was downgraded “due to the suspect leaving the scene.”

It also repeated the fiancée’s quote that “he just snapped on me and became super violent.”

Beard characterized what happened as “a little disagreement,” the general offense documents said. He said his fiancée “began to ‘take a couple of shots’ at him when he defended her off by ‘grabbing her wrists and put her down.'”

ATCEMS went to the scene to make sure the fiancée was OK, but she didn’t go to the hospital. A medic evaluated Beard at the home before he left.

Beard bonded out of the Travis County Jail the afternoon of Dec. 12. An officer describes completing an Emergency Protective Order “due to the nature of the crime being a felony.” The order was issued during an initial court hearing requiring him to stay away from his fiancée and the home where the argument happened for two months. He also can’t have a gun or ammunition.

EverythingLubbock.com’s affiliate, KXAN, previously reached out to Beard’s attorneys, who did not respond to a request for comment.