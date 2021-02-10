Chris Beard ejected from WVU game: “Sometimes you gotta fight for your players.”

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard reacts to his first technical foul during the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in Lubbock, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

LUBBOCK, Texas — After Chris Beard was ejected from the Texas Tech vs West Virginia basketball game Tuesday night, he said he likes, trusts and respects the officiating crew that tossed him out but, “Sometimes you gotta fight for your players.”

Beard was upset that the referees seemed to miss a time out called by a WVU player.

After he called for a technical foul while arguing with the refs, he jumped onto the floor near the 3-point line on the basketball court. He then made an animated “timeout” gesture. That’s when he got tossed out of the game and called for a second technical foul.

ESPN announcers said, “He’s going to get his pound of flesh here,” as they were calling the game and describing Beard in real time.

ESPN posted a video clip on Twitter.

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard was ejected from the game after arguing with the referees. pic.twitter.com/o776Ypr4ji — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2021

Fans cheered after the ejection, and Beard ran off the court.

“These guys are the best of the best,” Beard said of the officiating after the game. He repeated the idea of fighting for his players and said, “Tonight that was my decision.”

The game was arguably much closer than the final score of 82-71 might indicate.