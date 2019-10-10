Chris Beard, Kent Hance among those raising reward money in the Andre Emmett murder investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech Chancellor Kent Hance said he and coach Chris Beard are among those who raised reward money in the Andre Emmett murder case.

Emmett is a Red Raider hall-of-fame basketball player who was murdered on September 23 in Dallas. Police as of Thursday were still looking for two suspects who confronted Emmett outside his home, stole a watch a necklace from him and then shot him.

“I knew him when he was a player,” Hance said.

Emmett played from 2001-2004. He later went on to play in the NBA. To this day, he is still the second best all-time leading scorer for Texas Tech.

Hance heard about a Crime Stopper reward in Dallas for $5,000 and, “I thought that’s not going to do it.”

“I put out an email to 10 of my friends,” Hance said. Nine responded and they raised $52,000.

“The detective said with that kind of money, somebody will start talking.”

Among those helping to raise the money were Texas Tech Regent Dusty Womble and Head Basketball Coach Chris Beard. According to Hance, Beard gave $5,000.

“I didn’t want anyone to think they could kill a Red Raider and get away with it,” Hance said.

Hance also said he spoke with Emmett’s mom and coordinated with her before collecting money for the reward.

Hance encourages other Red Raiders can also contribute money to increase the Crime Stoppers reward. Crime Stoppers said checks can be mailed to this address:

North Texas Crime Stoppers

P.O. Box 601723

Dallas, Texas 75360-1723

Signify on the check that it’s for the Andre Emmett case.

Click on this link for more about the Crime Stoppers program. www.northtexascrimecommission.org

The reward is for information “that leads to the arrest and indictment” of the suspects responsible for killing Emmett.

On Thursday morning, Dallas Police released images of the items stolen from Emmett right before he was shot.

