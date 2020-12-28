Christmas Day kidnapping case in Lubbock, baby girl found safe about an hour after mom violently attacked

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report on Monday provided information on a Christmas Day kidnapping case in Lubbock. The situation ended when police found a 1-year-old baby girl in an abandoned vehicle. She was safely reunited with her mother.

EverythingLubbock.com was able to acquire some details at the time but held the story until more information could be gathered.

Police were called at about 11:00 a.m. to the 7400 block of 19th Street. A woman had been thrown from a moving vehicle, according to the police report.

“She was gasping for breath and could only say one or two words at a time while speaking to me,” an officer wrote in a police report. “She was visibly upset and crying.”

She told officers that she was dating the suspect for two years. They got into an argument in a mobile home park in the 9600 block of 19th Street.

A portion of the police report said:

“[The woman] stated that she wanted to break up. [The suspect] struck her one time in the face with a closed fist and then shoved her into a wall so that her head hit the wall first. She went outside to escape [the suspect]. He followed her outside. She attempted to walk away from him. He followed her and grabbed her by her hair. He dragged her by her hair back to [her own] vehicle where he forced her inside the vehicle.”

The woman’s baby girl was in the back seat of the car.

As he was driving along 19th Street, she told him again she wanted to break up.

“He flew into a rage,” the police report said.

He opened the driver side door and pulled her out of the vehicle while it was moving, according to the police report.

“[The woman] staggered from the lanes of travel to the edge of the roadway and collapsed. She lost consciousness due injuries received when she was thrown from the moving vehicle by [the suspect],” the police report said.

Police began looking for the vehicle and the baby girl. A little more than an hour into the incident someone called police to report an abandoned vehicle with a child inside.

Police located the child at 20th Street and Avenue V. At the time of the police report, the suspect was not found.

EverythingLubbock.com asked for an update. Lubbock Police said the suspect has not been arrested yet as of late Monday morning.

CLARIFICATION: The police report said the little girl was the daughter of the woman but not the daughter of the suspect.