Church on Rock employee takes a deal, admits stealing more than $450,000

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lisa Dawn Stabeno accepted a plea deal on Tuesday which will cost her up to 30 years in federal prison. She admits she embezzled more than $450,000 from Church on the Rock in Lubbock.

Stabeno began working for the church’s Dream Center in July 2013. She later became the church accounting manager. Court records said Stabeno used a church credit card to make payments to herself and to the bakery she co-owned with her daughters.

She then used church credit cars to pay for medical and dental expenses. She put clothing, salon services, and restaurant meals on the church’s credit cards.

“As a result of Stebeno’s embezzlement, the church experienced difficulty paying expenses and was forced to terminate employees, seek donations from its parishioners, and obtain a bank loan,” court records said.

The original indictment against Stabeno said she used church money, “to supplement her business income; pay for personal expenses, including restaurant meals and spa services; and pay for vacations to various destinations, including Disney Land, LegoLand, Six Flags over Texas, and Las Vegas.”