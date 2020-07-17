Citibus driver attacked with 2×4 after asking rider to wear a mask, Lubbock Police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police arrested Shonn Glenn Shepard, 36, of Lubbock for assault. Officers were called to 34th Street and Orlando Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

“A subject had assaulted a Citibus driver with a 2×4 piece of wood,” the police report said. “I arrived on scene and made contact with [the victim]. I observed that [the victim] was bleeding from the back of her head.”

The driver told officers. “that [Shepard] became upset when he was asked to wear a face mask while on the bus.”

In early July, Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order to mandate the use of face coverings in public places in most Texas counties.

The police report said after she asked him to wear the mask, he gathered his belongings as if to exit. But then he hit her.

The police report said she ordered him to get off the bus. At first, he did. After she shut the door, he came back “for some unprovoked reason.”

“[Shepard] began using the 2×4 to break multiple mirrors and windows on the bus,” the police report said. “[The victim] advised that [Shepard] approached the driver side window where she was seated and shattered the driver side window.”

The report said when police arrived, Shepard tried to run away. When officers caught up with him, Shepard took an aggressive stand, according to the police report. An officer ordered him at gunpoint to get on the ground.

“[Shepard] was holding a 2×4 piece of wood. The 2×4 was covered with what appeared to be a significant amount of fresh blood,” the report said.

Damage to the Citibus was estimated at $2,500. Shepard was held Friday in the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $31,000. The charges included assault, criminal mischief and evading police.