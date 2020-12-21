City Council approves purchase of Central Lubbock commercial building for health department

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council approved up to $2,000,000 for both the purchase of a property at 2015 50th Street and the cost of moving the Health Department and Community Development Department into the location.

“The negotiated purchase price is $1,100,000 or approximately $37.40 per square foot,” public records said. “There will be incidental expenses such as environmental, asbestos

and site surveys required.”

The property is approximately 2.82 acres and the building is approximately 29,410

square feet, public records said.

The money will come the general fund or “cash on hand” as Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Adkinson said during a city council meeting Monday morning.

The council met in special session Monday morning.

“This is not a kneejerk reaction” City Councilmember Jeff Griffith said. The planning has been in place for a couple years he said, long before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The council approved 7 – 0.