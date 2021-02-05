City data shows decline in testing

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the director of Public Health, Katherine Wells, spoke to EverythingLubbock.com regarding a decline in testing reported in recent weeks.

“I do really think we have less virus circulating in the community,” Wells said.

While it is less virus, Wells said it could also be due to another reason.

“Also, a group of people that just decide not to get tested know what it is, or they’re assuming what it is, and they choose not to test,” Wells said.

Since our most recent peak in testing occurred on Nov. 20. with 2,757 tests taken, the number of tests taken has dropped to less than 700 tests each day for the past three weeks. The most recent data shows on Friday, 649 people were tested.

“I’m optimistic but still cautious,” Wells said.

The city’s daily reported cases have also declined, but Wells said she is looking at the hospitalization rate to verify if people simply aren’t getting tested, or there is less virus in the community.

“There’s always going to be a proportion that needs hospitalization. When that number is going down so proportionally, the number of people with the virus is also slowing down,” Wells said.

Still, Wells said a decline in testing can also be concerning. She said if fewer people are getting tested, it will lead to a decline in contact tracing and educating the public.

“To encourage that isolation and quarantine… it’s a hard one,” Wells said.

Wells said there is more access to testing than ever before. She said when the pandemic first began, she would have to fill out applications to justify a patient taking a test. According to the FDA, the agency has authorized 309 tests and sample collection devices. With an increase in resources, Wells said she still recommends people get tested.

“We still encourage those who are symptomatic or think they were exposed to go ahead and participate in testing,” Wells said.

Wells added another reason to get tested is an increase in genotyping from the state. She said the state randomly selects tests to see if there may be evidence of new, more contagious, strains of the virus.

For information on testing, visit the City of Lubbock website.