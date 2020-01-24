City gives caution about letter sent to Lubbock residents

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock issued a word of caution Thursday night about a letter coming from an organization called the National Police Association.

“The City is aware of a letter some citizens have received from the National Police Association soliciting support for its organization and referencing Mayor Pope and the @LubbockPolice,” the city said. “LPD, the City of Lubbock and our local elected officials have no relationship with the NPA.”

The city provided images of the letter.

Among other things, the letter claims billionaire George Soros donated $50 million to the ACLU to “elect new district attorneys in many major cities.” NPA claimed these news prosecutors would prevent cities from enforcing graffiti laws, theft, litter and a list of other crimes.

The letter asks donors for gift of $15, $25, $50, $100 or more. It says, “Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope needs to hear from you.”

Pope spoke with EverythingLubbock.com by phone Thursday evening.

“I’m very disappointed that a group … would use my name to try to raise money for a purpose that would not come back to our community,” Pope said.

Pope also said, “I’m particularly sensitive about this situation in light of the tragedy this community suffered earlier this month.” The mayor was referencing the loss of two first responders in the line of duty. CLICK HERE for coverage of #LubbockStrong.

The mayor also said Lubbock strongly supports law enforcement.

The NPA’s letter has an address in Stafford, Texas. Its website lists an address in Indianapolis.

“The National Police Association is a 501(C)3 non-profit organization, EIN 82-0647764, founded to educate supporters of law enforcement in how to help police departments accomplish their goals,” the NPA website said.

NPA website lists advocacy items such as “broken windows” policing and allowing local officers to enforce national immigration laws.

More than one police chief has gone on record with criticism of the NPA because, among other things, the money does not go to police or police-sponsored charitable causes. Instead, it stays with NPA for political advocacy.