City hires law firm, considers sanctuary status for the unborn

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock on Thursday issued a statement about the possibility of becoming a sanctuary city for the unborn. State Senator Charles Perry asked the city to consider doing it.

Perry provided a rough draft ordinance for the city to consider. The following is the statement from the city:

City of Lubbock Continues Review of Proposed Sanctuary City Ordinance

The City of Lubbock continues its legal review of the proposed Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance. The Olson & Olson law firm is assisting in this effort and will provide its review to the City Council at the earliest opportunity. Olson & Olson specializes in municipal law, including legal review regarding ordinance adoption and enforcement.

The review will not be available for the September 22, 2020 City Council meeting.

The main topic before the Council next Tuesday is a work session presentation and review of the Capital Improvements Advisory Committee’s recommendations on potential Impact Fees. The public hearing on these recommendations will be held on October 6, 2020.

