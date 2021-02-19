City Issues Disaster Declaration for Recent Winter Weather Event

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar/Staff)

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The City of Lubbock has issued a Disaster Declaration regarding the recent severe winter weather event.

The Disaster Declaration supports the City’s response activities and certifies the City’s eligibility for potential reimbursement of expenses. You can see the full declaration at www.mylubbock.us/citycouncil.

The Declaration goes into effect immediately, and will be in effect for seven days unless continued or renewed by the City Council.

(Press release from City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar