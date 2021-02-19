City Issues Disaster Declaration for Recent Winter Weather Event

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The City of Lubbock has issued a Disaster Declaration regarding the recent severe winter weather event.

The Disaster Declaration supports the City’s response activities and certifies the City’s eligibility for potential reimbursement of expenses. You can see the full declaration at www.mylubbock.us/citycouncil.

The Declaration goes into effect immediately, and will be in effect for seven days unless continued or renewed by the City Council.

