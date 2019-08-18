City Manager Jarrett Atkinson explains how top 100 salaries are justified

In the top 100 city salaries, the range was from $93,602 - $300,851

LUBBOCK, Texas– EverythingLubbock.com recently obtained information for salaries of City of Lubbock employees. Here is what we found.

The top 100 salaries for the city range from $93,602.08 as the lowest of the 100 and $300,851.20 as the highest, according to information obtained from the city in an open records request.

Look below for a list of the top 100.

City Manager Jarrett Atkinson said the salaries are managed appropriately. As for the top 100 employees with higher salaries, he said those salaries are managed based on job responsibilities, including airports, public safety, professional engineers in multiple disciplines, attorneys, accountants, finance officers and many others.

“It’s my job to take salary appropriations,” said Atkinson. “That’s what the council seeks. That’s what they’re approving. They only approve an individual.”

The list EverythingLubbock.com received includes every employee with the city – which is approximately 2,400. Atkinson said that the positions for employees in the top 100 are based on job requirements, job responsibilities and educational or professional license requirements.

“They also require some years of experience to even have a chance to get that position,” he said.

During budget planning, Atkinson added that city salaries are not compared to other cities, simply because those jobs are based on experience.

“Actual salary for a particular employee within an approved range is based off experience, time in service and similar items, such as performance,” he said. “Many of the ranges are based on similar positions in similar cities.”

When EverythingLubbock.com asked Atkinson if salaries of city employees are discussed during budget planning with the city council, he said salary ranges are evaluated throughout the year and, if needed, they are proposed for change during the budget process.

For instance, Atkinson said he recently recommended for the city council to consider re-classifying, or changing, the salary for Lubbock Power and Light utility workers. After the LP&L director compared salaries from local electrical co-operatives in the city, Atkinson brought it up in the last city council work session.

“The city council received a recommendation at their most recent work session to reclassify, or change, the starting salary for Journey Line Workers based on comparable salaries in our area for the same position,” he reiterated.

Employees City Salary ATKINSON, WILLIAM JARRETT $ 300,851.20 MCCALLA, DAVID W $ 285,600.64 WEAVER, CHAD $ 236,498.08 CASNER, RICHARD K $ 219,554.40 BURCHAM, ANDY C $ 206,856.00 SATTERWHITE, DAVID M $ 190,463.52 HOWERTON JR, BILLY J $ 190,292.96 HARTSELL, JEFFREY C $ 181,392.64 GARZA, REBECCA J $ 168,201.28 SIMS, AMY L $ 167,722.88 MCGINNIS, ROBERT BLAIR $ 167,710.40 YEARWOOD, MARK RANDALL $ 165,310.08 BREWER, JERRY DEAN $ 164,342.88 MCEACHERN, JESICA $ 162,961.76 FRANKLIN, LARRY W $ 161,649.28 FOGERSON, ANTHONY S $ 154,001.12 SPEAR, AUBREY ALVIN III $ 150,302.88 WITCHER, BROOKE ASHLEY $ 150,001.28 GRACE, JOHN C $ 148,081.44 HERNANDEZ, JORGE E $ 142,500.80 HARRISON, DOUGLAS SCOTT $ 138,203.52 KEENUM, MICHAEL $ 137,800.00 RODRIGUEZ, EDUARDO $ 137,562.88 CAMPBELL, KELLY L $ 133,276.00 KOSTELICH, DUSTIN BLU $ 132,556.32 KEINAST, ROBERT ANTON $ 128,564.80 WINEGEART, MICHAEL W $ 127,770.24 NELSON, GARETT $ 125,727.68 O’NEAL, STEVEN L $ 125,134.88 BARRON, EARL NEAL $ 124,280.00 CASPELL, JONATHAN R $ 124,280.00 SIMS, CHRISTOPHE E $ 122,482.88 WILSON, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER $ 122,158.40 HUTCHESON, LEISA L $ 118,703.52 GONZALES, MARY ELIZABETH $ 116,885.60 HOLLAND, STEVEN L $ 116,498.72 TEAFF, RANDY W $ 116,307.36 MAXSON, MITCHELL J $ 114,655.84 VAUGHN, GARY JAMES $ 114,655.84 MCCALL, RONALD K $ 113,337.12 COOMER, MICHAEL D $ 113,168.64 BROCK, CHERYL $ 112,180.64 CUELLAR, NORMA LINDA $ 111,712.64 EVERETT, WESLEY D $ 111,180.16 BACHMAN, CHRIS L $ 111,178.08 CROUCH, JOSHUA CALEB $ 111,178.08 JOBE, WESLEY $ 111,178.08 SHAVERS, JAMES W $ 111,178.08 DENSFORD, DARREN J $ 110,163.04 SADDLER, MELISSA $ 110,063.20 YBARRA, JOE M $ 108,798.56 ROSE, MATTHEW R $ 107,134.56 MCKAY, MICHAEL GRAVES $ 107,101.28 TURPIN JR, JOHN ERNEST $ 106,874.56 COOK, JAMIE ROCHELLE $ 106,444.00 WHITE, NATHAN DAVID $ 106,240.16 GILLILAND, MICHAEL RAY $ 105,657.76 PARCHMAN, JAY ALLEN $ 105,539.20 BUTCHER, JAMES RANDALL $ 105,127.62 GLASS, WILLIAM D. $ 105,127.62 MEUNIER, EMERY F $ 105,127.62 LOWE, MICHAEL WAYNE $ 104,900.64 OWENS, SHARMON J $ 103,532.00 FAULKENBERRY, BRIDGET G $ 103,305.28 COOK, JAMES MICHAEL $ 103,005.76 MCLAURIN, CORY LEON $ 103,005.76 EVANS, BEN WESLEY $ 102,071.22 GANNON, CHARLES C $ 102,071.22 ANDERSON, BRADY JAY $ 101,797.28 BRAGG, DAVID $ 101,605.92 MENDOZA, RAMON B $ 101,528.96 TUTINO, JONATHAN ROTHSTEIN $ 101,528.96 WADKINS, JEANELLE LORRAINE $ 101,528.96 HANCOCK, EDDIE J $ 101,495.68 HICKS, FREDDIE L JR $ 101,408.32 PRESTRIDGE, JERRY W $ 100,628.32 FORBURGER, JOSHUA J $ 100,303.84 CONNER, GREGORY V $ 100,012.64 SMITH, JENNY LEE $ 100,000.16 BAKER, BENJAMIN WESLEY $ 99,780.98 GUERRERO, TONY $ 99,780.98 JONES, CLOVIS LEE $ 99,780.98 NICHOLSON, STEPHAN P $ 98,325.76 MANIK, RANU UDAY $ 97,843.20 COUCH, STEVE HEYSER $ 97,487.99 DANIEL, CHRISTOPHER $ 97,275.36 HAYES, JOHN JOSEPH $ 97,275.36 HUFSTEDLER, LELAND RAY $ 97,275.36 MAYNE, ROBERT F $ 97,275.36 POWE, CHRISTOPHER J $ 97,275.36 STEWART, JONATHAN DAVID $ 97,275.36 WOODARD, GREGORY K $ 97,275.36 KOVAR, TERENCE RAY $ 96,969.60 GERADI, BRIANNA $ 96,000.32 BROOKE, RYAN SAMUEL $ 95,962.88 LEISURE, KELLI REBECCA $ 95,962.88 MCKENZIE, STACY $ 95,001.92 CROW, CLIFFORD C. $ 93,982.72 SMITH, RONNY JAY $ 93,770.56 WELLS, KATHERINE ELLEN $ 93,602.08

