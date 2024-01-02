HOBBS, N.M. — The City of Hobbs announced on Tuesday the promotion of Valerie S. Chacon to the city attorney. The city said the promotion was effective November 26.

Born and raised in Hobbs, Chacon began serving her city in 2018 as the assistant city attorney. She then progressed to the deputy city attorney for Hobbs where she litigated civil cases.

The City of Hobbs said Chacon received a Bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University in Arts and Sciences and majored in criminology. She also received a law degree from Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

Chacon is fluent in English and Spanish and can communicate in both languages in the courtroom. Chacon has practiced law in fields of criminal, civil, property, employment and municipal law.

“As the City of Hobbs Legal Department has grown and progressed, Valerie Chacon has been a contributing team member every step of the way since she joined the organization,” the City Manager Manny Gomez said. “I congratulate Mrs. Chacon and her family and offer them support and guidance as they enter this new chapter.”