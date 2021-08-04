City of Levelland promotes solicitor permit awareness in social media post

LEVELLAND, Texas– The City of Levelland on Wednesday posted on its social media about solicitor permit awareness. Solicitor permits are required for door-to-door soliciting in the city limits of Levelland, the statement said.

As an example to raise awareness, the city used an example of a non-resident selling educational materials for Southwestern Advantage.

“This young man has been permitted for door-to-door soliciting in the city limits of Levelland. His name is Vladislav Polyak,” the statement said. “He doesn’t want you to be surprised that he has a thick Estonian accent. His current permit will expire on September 4, 2021.”

According to levellandtexas.org, the city said permits were required for people who did not have a permanent place of business within the city.

This requires people who set up displays of merchandise in vacant lots, parking lots or similar places for display, according to the website.

If people plan to make personal contact with a resident at their home with door-to-door solicitation, they must also apply for the license.

Read more about peddlers license HERE.