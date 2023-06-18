LEVELLAND, Texas–The City of Levelland announced in a press release it would be hosting the Golden Spread Classic Steer and Heifer Show on June 23 and 24.

According to the press release , the steer and heifer show had been held at Levelland’s Mallet Event Center since 2012. The show would give exhibitors the opportunity to show off their beef cattle projects.

The release the event was expected to have 600 head of cattle the show.

The Mini Hereford Heifer and Steer was set to start at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23 and would be followed by the Heifer show and Progress Steer show, the release stated. The Prospect Steer show was set to start at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 24.

The winners would be eligible to win $20,000 in cash and prizes, according to the release.