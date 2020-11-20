City of Lubbock Announces Changes to City Facilities, Departments Due to COVID-19

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Due to the ever-evolving COVID-19 situation in the community, the City of Lubbock will implement changes in operations for some City facilities and departments beginning Monday, November 23. Going forward masks are mandatory* in all City faciliites, when conducting business with the City, in all Citibus vehicles and facilities and in the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

*Mask exemptions listed in the Governor’s Order still apply.

The updates are listed below:

City Operations

  • All City Council Meetings and Board and Commission meetings will be held virtually until further notice.

Development Services

Civic Center

  • Closed to public events at least through December 2020.

City Athletic Complexes

  • No rental of athletic complexes ( including, but not limited to, Tom Martin Youth Sports Complex, Burgess-Rushing Tennis Center and Berl Huffman Athletic Complex)
  • Previously scheduled turf practices may continue at Berl Huffman through November 23

Museums

  • Will remain open to the public
  • No rentals or in-person programming
  • Virtual programming will continue

Community Centers

  • Will be closed as of Monday, November 23
  • The senior lunch program will continue with curbside or delivery options.

Garden and Arts Center

  • Will not host events with more than 10 people

Libraries

  • Will remain open
  • Cubside and delivery options remain available
  • No food or drinks will be allowed in the libraries
  • No in-person programs will be offered
  • No room rentals

Municipal Court

  • Limiting the number of defendants in both courtrooms 
  • There will be no jury trials until 2/1/21….date is subject to change
  • Lobby capacity will be reduced from 15 to 10

Public Health

  • Staff will continue with reduced clinic schedules
  • When feasible, drive-up vaccinations will be offered
  • The main lobby doors will be locked…the doors to the STD Clinic will serve as the entrance for all clinic visits

Citibus

  • Continue operations with current COVID measures in place
  • Masks are mandatory in all Citibus facilities and vehicles

LAS

  Shelter Operations

  • LAS will continue intake by appointment only
  • LAS will limit citizen capacity to 15 persons in facility at one time
  • Cat room capacity will be limited to one group per room
  • Volunteer Orientation will be limited to 10 persons
  • Volunteer capacity will be limited to three volunteers in facility at one time

  Field Operations

  • Field Operations will continue to operate around the clock, 7 days a week
  • Animal to human bite case investigations will be conducted over phone or other electronic means when victim is in a healthcare facility

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)

