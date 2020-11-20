City of Lubbock Announces Changes to City Facilities, Departments Due to COVID-19

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Due to the ever-evolving COVID-19 situation in the community, the City of Lubbock will implement changes in operations for some City facilities and departments beginning Monday, November 23. Going forward masks are mandatory* in all City faciliites, when conducting business with the City, in all Citibus vehicles and facilities and in the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

*Mask exemptions listed in the Governor’s Order still apply.

The updates are listed below:

City Operations

All City Council Meetings and Board and Commission meetings will be held virtually until further notice.

Development Services

The lobby for Development Services will be limited to no more than three customers at a time.

Online submittal of permit applications and plans is strongly encouraged via the Citizen Self Service portal at http://egovaccess.ci.lubbock.tx.us/EnerGov_Prod/SelfService/#/home. Instructions about setting up an account may be found at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/building-safety/citizen-self-service.

Meetings will be held virtually whenever feasible

Civic Center

Closed to public events at least through December 2020.

City Athletic Complexes

No rental of athletic complexes ( including, but not limited to, Tom Martin Youth Sports Complex, Burgess-Rushing Tennis Center and Berl Huffman Athletic Complex)

Previously scheduled turf practices may continue at Berl Huffman through November 23

Museums

Will remain open to the public

No rentals or in-person programming

Virtual programming will continue

Community Centers

Will be closed as of Monday, November 23

The senior lunch program will continue with curbside or delivery options.

Garden and Arts Center

Will not host events with more than 10 people

Libraries

Will remain open

Cubside and delivery options remain available

No food or drinks will be allowed in the libraries

No in-person programs will be offered

No room rentals

Municipal Court

Limiting the number of defendants in both courtrooms

There will be no jury trials until 2/1/21….date is subject to change

Lobby capacity will be reduced from 15 to 10

Public Health

Staff will continue with reduced clinic schedules

When feasible, drive-up vaccinations will be offered

The main lobby doors will be locked…the doors to the STD Clinic will serve as the entrance for all clinic visits

Citibus

Continue operations with current COVID measures in place

Masks are mandatory in all Citibus facilities and vehicles

LAS

Shelter Operations

LAS will continue intake by appointment only

LAS will limit citizen capacity to 15 persons in facility at one time

Cat room capacity will be limited to one group per room

Volunteer Orientation will be limited to 10 persons

Volunteer capacity will be limited to three volunteers in facility at one time

Field Operations

Field Operations will continue to operate around the clock, 7 days a week

Animal to human bite case investigations will be conducted over phone or other electronic means when victim is in a healthcare facility

