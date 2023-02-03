FILE — A road closed sign is seen on a Lubbock, Texas street. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Nashville and Memphis Avenue from 23rd to 24th Street were set to be temporarily closed on Saturday, February 4, according to a press release from the City of Lubbock.

The closure was due to work on a main line in the area, the City said.

The City of Lubbock asked drivers avoid the area and to be ready to slow down or stop as needed.

“Weather permitting, work will begin early morning on Saturday, and should be finished by afternoon,” the press release stated.

See below for more details.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Nashville and Memphis Avenues, from 23rd to 24th Streets, will be temporarily closed on Saturday, February 4, 2023, for the City of Lubbock Water Department to do some work on a main line in that area.

Please drive with caution and be prepared to slow down or stop as needed during this construction. Weather permitting, work will begin early morning on Saturday, and should be finished by afternoon.

The City encourages drivers to seek alternate routes and use caution while driving through the construction zone.

End of release