City of Lubbock continues to treat roads ahead of forecasted snow Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock continues to treat roads, and will continue to monitor conditions at least into Wednesday.

On Monday, ice and snow were seen on Lubbock roads.

“We knew it was coming. We knew the moisture was coming,” Wood Franklin, Director of Public Works, said.

Franklin said they began to prepare as early as last Wednesday, making sure equipment was ready to use.

“We started going on shift schedules with our field that are gonna be working for staff that are gonna be working out in the field. Making sure they’re on 12 hour shifts,” Franklin said.

The city also has an emergency snow removal route. The map shows which areas are being treated, and under which route.

“And that’s where focus our snow plow and our salt and sand applications,” Franklin said.

There are two kinds of routes, emergency routes and arterial roads. Emergency routes are focused on for the first 24 hours of a weather event.

“We look at those where they’re tied to our EMS and ambulance stations and our fire stations and our hospitals,” Franklin said.

Once those are clear, and parking lots are empty, they move onto busier streets in Lubbock, with a focus on intersections.

“That’s where your vehicles are going through start and stop and your turn maneuvers and so that’s where we focus heavily on,” Franklin said.

Spokesperson for TxDOT, Dianah Ascencio, maintains roads like MArsha Sharp Freeway, Loop 289 and I-27. Crews began their operation on Wednesday, also on 12 hour shifts.

“Pre-treating and then actually treating and monitoring road conditions all this weekend and of course through yesterday’s snow fall,” Ascencio said.

Ascencio said every storm is different so crews have to adjust.

“It was a drier snow, we had a lot more wind,” Ascencio said.

Franklin said the city usually doesn’t begin plowing until three inches of snow falls, but says this recent weather system was unique. We didn’t get much snow, but it did create drifts.

“As far as plowing and breaking down snow drifts that we had this time we do focus on one lane and once we get one lane clear we go work on the other lanes,” Franklin said.

Both agencies asking folks to slow down and take caution, especially near bridges and overpasses, and if you don’t have to go anywhere, stay home.

“That’s the best thing anyone can do during any kind of wintery weather,” Ascencio said.

To call with a concern about road conditions, call 3-1-1.