City of Lubbock COVID-19 update, watch live late Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Monday with an update on COVID-19 or coronavirus.

As of Monday, the Lubbock Health Department said 72 people recovered from COVID-19. The city also said on Monday 15 of the 16 COVID-19 deaths in Lubbock (and Lubbock County) are associated with nursing homes.