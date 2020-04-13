City of Lubbock COVID-19 update, watch live late Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Monday with an update on COVID-19 or coronavirus.

Use the video player above to watch a replay. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the player. (The replay might need a few minutes to process and show up. It was added at 12:19 pm.)

As of Monday, the Lubbock Health Department said 72 people recovered from COVID-19. The city also said on Monday 15 of the 16 COVID-19 deaths in Lubbock (and Lubbock County) are associated with nursing homes.

