LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock held an announcement ceremony on Friday on the future plans of the first Texas State Veteran Cemetery in 12 years in Lubbock.

The location in the 50th Street, east of East Loop 289 had overwhelming approval and was selected out of several other options.

It will not only serve as a resting place for veterans, but it will also hold ceremonies and education programs.

Congressman Jodey Arrington says this is a great thing for the veterans.

“This is good on so many levels but mostly to see our veterans feel the love that we are trying to convey to them and the honor that we are trying to bestow upon them in this great project,” Arrington said.

Along with veterans, their spouses and children can be buried at the cemetery free of charge.

U.S Navy veteran Jim Blackstock was emotional sharing what this ceremony means.

“Being from the Vietnam situation there were so many times there were no honors for us,” Blackstock said. “My first Fourth of July parade in Lubbock Texas was the first time I was honored, and it brought tears as I was riding on that float. Things that we never got.”

The cemetery will be completed in phases and right now it’s in the design and architectural process.

District 4 councilman Steve Massengale says it’s been an honor to be a part of this project.

“This veteran cemetery will overlook lake seven and it is a cornerstone project to what will become a very beautiful and well visited part of our great city,” Massengale said.

Once complete it will have a bell tower and every single sunrise it will play reveille and at sundown it will play taps.

“Every veteran is a living memorial to the sacrifice and service of our men and women in uniform,” Arrington said.

The resting place will honor local veterans and those across the panhandle.

The city plans to break ground in November 2023, and have gates open by June 2025.