City of Lubbock looking at adopting new master plan for downtown

LUBBOCK, Texas – City leaders are looking into a new master plan and have had help to get that done – but paying for it is still an issue.

“We’ve already seen a massive influx of people coming in. We hope to get even more places, more small businesses open,” said Fletcher Renner, a manager at Italian Garden.

As downtown changes – so do the City of Lubbock’s master plans.

“Not everything in these books are going to be done, but you need a plan so that you can take steps and get ready,” said Jeff Griffith, Lubbock Mayor Pro-tem.

Some of the ideas include making all streets two way streets and doing away with angle parking.

“I would love for all streets to be both ways. Even to get home it takes me an extra 5 minutes just to navigate,” said Renner.

If this plan is implemented, the city would cover the costs needed. Other things, like getting rid of the brick streets, would require a bond election.

“Some of it would be separated. That format has not been put into play. It’s only if the council decides to bring on a bond election,” said Griffith.

There are also plans to add parks and more open spaces.