City of Lubbock postpones 4th on Broadway to Labor Day

LUBBOCK, Texas — Broadway Festivals Inc. announced on Tuesday that the 30th annual 4th on Broadway celebration has been postponed to Labor Day, Sept. 7, instead of July 4.

Aaron Wentzel, vice president of the American Postal Workers Union Local #952, said it is something they look forward to each year.

The APWU has taken part in 4th on Broadway for several years. In 2019, their float won first in the float contest.

“My favorite thing is seeing the kids. They’re having such a good time and their parents all dressed up in red white and blue,” Wentzel said.

Wentzel said he enjoys taking part because it provides them the opportunity to gain exposure.

“It brings out how important we are to the community,” Wentzel said. “We’re more than just people moving packages from one place to another.”

Wentzel said he believes it is a good idea for 4th on Broadway to be postponed, however, he doesn’t know if the APWU will be able to participate this year.

“Unfortunately, because we have other things on Labor Day,” Wentzel said.

Don Caldwell, president of Broadway Festivals Inc., said all of the events will remain the same — including family favorites such as the Covenant Kids Area, evening concerts and the firework display.

“I just hope it’s successful and we can help set a pattern for how to do this in the new age,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell added they will be taking precautions to ensure folks are safe, but hopes things will be back to normal by then.

“We’re going to follow the guidelines and hopefully people will be able to mix and mingle as usual but if there are restrictions we will adhere to those restrictions. [We will] do everything possible to make the public totally safe,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell said the date could also change as well.

“I’ll just say that we’re doing everything we can do to celebrate America’s Independence and we will go with the flow, and do what we have to do and give every effort to have the event,” Caldwell said.