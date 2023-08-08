A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock said in a press release on Tuesday it would be hosting a free community immunization clinic at Estacado High School.

According to the release, the clinics were to help kids in the area stay up-to-date on their vaccinations before the 2023-24 school years starts.

The City of Lubbock in its release vaccinations “protect our children and our community from a number of illnesses.” The vaccines given will meet the Texas Minimum State Vaccine requirements for students grades K through 12.

The release encouraged parents to bring their child’s most current shot record to the clinic. Families with private insurance could receive vaccinations for the children who were 14 years or old.

The release said the clinic would be held at Estacado High School on Saturday from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m. Estacado is located at 1504 East Itasca Street.