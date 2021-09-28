City of Plainview broke ground on its new fire station

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The City of Plainview held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to acknowledge the construction of its new replacement fire station for Station Number 2.

Charles Starnes, Mayor of Plainview, said this project is a part of the six major projects that were voted in the bond election back in 2018.

“It replaces an older antiquated fire station. And by moving the fire station out to this location, it will provide much better coverage for our northwest part of town and improved response times and improved coverage that’ll help keep the citizen’s insurance rates down,” Starnes said.

With the efforts to improve response times and coverage, he said the city is looking forward as that’s a part of their city motto.

“‘Explore the opportunities’ but more than that we want to bring those opportunities to reality this is what helps to do that with the new fire station expanding the coverage and giving us that improved response time to a larger portion of the city,” Starnes said.

According to Starnes and Bobby Gibson, Chief of the City of Plainview Fire Department, fire protection is important for economic development as new companies go into the city.

“As Plainview grows, we’re going to have to grow with it. We’ve got to be able to service our community, and in the appropriate manner, we want to make sure we are spread out efficiently.” Gibson said.

According to Starnes and Gibson, the station is estimated to be completed within the next year and a half as construction started the week of September 27.

“Branching out getting into a new building is important for us it’s been over 20 years since we’ve had a new fire station in the city of Plainview,” Gibson said. “It’s a big accomplishment for these guys to see this happening and moving out of an old station and move into something new.