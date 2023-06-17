PLAINVIEW, Texas — The City of Plainview will be conducting an aerial spraying for mosquitos on June 19. The City of Plainview said that this is due to the high concentration of mosquitoes in the area.

The plane will begin spraying Monday afternoon, weather permitting. Spraying will take around one hour.

The press release said that residents may prefer to stay inside and close windows and doors when spraying takes place, but it is not necessary.

Those who are concerned about chemicals may choose to take these steps to reduce exposure.

Stay indoors with the windows closed during spraying.

If you are outdoors when spraying takes place and come in contact with the chemical, rinse your skin and eyes with water.

Wash fruits and vegetables from your garden before storing, cooking, or eating.

Cover outside items like furniture and grills before the spraying takes place. Bring pets and items like pet food dishes and children’s toys indoors. Rinse any uncovered items left outside before using.

If you think you have had a reaction, talk to your doctor or call the regional Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.

The City of Plainview said that the spraying will be conducted by Vector Disease Control International. The products are applied are in strict accordance with label instructions and approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.

For questions contact the City of Plainview at 806-296-1100.