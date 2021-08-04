City officials voice growing concern about the Delta variant

LUBBOCK, Texas — City officials hosted a press conference Wednesday to share their growing concern for the increase in COVID cases in the area and the population’s low vaccination rate.

With COVID cases surging all over the county, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said getting vaccinated is our best line of defense.

“The overwhelming evidence shows they [vaccines] are highly protective against severe illness,” Pope said. “Please get vaccinated if you aren’t already.”

The strain is quickly spreading and city officials are highly encouraging that the public wear masks.

“You should put on a mask now even if you’re vaccinated,” Lubbock Health Authority Dr. Ron Cook said. “Especially if you are inside a building where there is a lot of people around you. It is a recommendation that you get vaccinated and mask up.”

According to hospital officials, hospitals are exhausted and their resources are being depleted. Director of Public Heath Katherine Wells said 42 percent of the population is eligible for the vaccine and have chosen not to get it yet.

“We are on our own this time, it really is a civic responsibility for everybody in west Texas to get vaccinated and stop the spread of this awful disease,” Dr. Craig Rhyne, chief medical officer at Covenant Health Systems, said.

The City of Lubbock vaccine sites are located on the Health Department website, or you can call 806-775-2933.