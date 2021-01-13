City presser aims at getting members of Hispanic community vaccinated

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock held their weekly press conference, addressing coronavirus in the Hub City. Key members of the Hispanic community, including city councilman, Juan Chadis, and former city council woman, Maggie Trejo. The pair joined in on the usual panel to spread the message about the importance of getting vaccinated.

“You really need to do this,” Trejo said.

Both Chadis and Trejo have received their vaccine, and suggested their viewers do the same.

“We personally experienced no side effects. I encourage everyone to go get vaccinated and that is done by an appointment by reservation,” Chadis said.

The Hispanic population is disproportionally affected by the virus, according to data from the CDC. Not only across the nation, but in Texas as well.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Hispanic people made up 40 percent of more than 68 thousand cases reported since the pandemic began. More than 29 thousand Texans have died of COVID-19 complications thus far, and Hispanic people make up 50 percent of those deaths.

“We’ve had a lot of deaths in our community,” Trejo said.

In Lubbock, data from the COVID-19 dashboard shows 15 percent of reported coronavirus cases are among the COVID-19 population, and make up 18 percent of total deaths. This as Hispanic people make up 36 percent of the Lubbock population.

In a study from the CDC, it shows Hispanic people are more likely to contract COVID-19 because most work in frontline jobs, live in multigenerational households, and are more likely to have underlying health conditions such as diabetes.

So as dates become available for the city clinics, they urge folks to not only take care of themselves, but those they care about.

“You go because you want to protect your family, your friends and anybody that is around you. Especially those who are 65 and older,” Trejo said.

For information on vaccination clinics, visit the City of Lubbock website.