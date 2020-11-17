City, public hearing Tuesday to tackle “sanctuary for the unborn” status in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council scheduled a public hearing for Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. on the proposed ordinance to outlaw abortion within the City of Lubbock and declaring Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn.

A petition drive secured enough signatures to force a vote by the Lubbock City Council.

“We declare Lubbock, Texas to be a Sanctuary City for the Unborn,” the proposed ordinance says in part. “Abortion at all times and at all stages of pregnancy is declared to be an act of murder …”

Public records said, “If the Council refuses to pass the proposed ordinance, or passes it in an amended form from that presented in the petition, the initiating committee, or a majority thereof, may require that such ordinance be submitted to a vote [by the public].”

If it does go to a public vote, the election would be in May 2021. In mid-October, the city issued a statement saying the proposed ordinance was contrary to Texas law.

The statement said, “The Proposed Ordinance conflicts with State law because the State regulates abortions, including who may perform them, where they may be performed, and when they may be performed, and the Proposed Ordinance imposes additional regulations inconsistent with those State regulations.”

There are exceptions for preserving the life of the mother.

The language of the ordinance recognizes that because of the Rowe v. Wade court case, no one can be charged with murder as the result of an abortion inside the City of Lubbock. But the ordinance, if passed, creates a private right of action. In other words, those who engage in abortion can be sued.

The City of Lubbock sent a notice to local media saying, “Due to the anticipated large crowd at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the City asks that any media members attending to please stay in the designated ‘media’ areas along the south wall of the Council Chambers.”

“The meeting will be streamed on the City of Lubbock’s channel and at mylubbock.us/video,” the city also said.