City warns of false claims in door-to-door sales of solar panels

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock issued a warning on Friday to beware of door-to-door sales of solar panels.

The city said, “Some of these companies have falsely claimed to be in partnership with and/or endorsed by the City of Lubbock. The City is in no way affiliated with any solar panel company.”

The city also said anyone on Lubbock Power and Light must have an “interconnection agreement” before installing solar panels.

The following is the statement from the City of Lubbock:

Additionally, if a company is selling door-to-door, individuals representing the company should have a peddler’s permit issued by Police Records. Residents can ask to see proof of this permit, and can contact Police Records at 806.775.2809.

If citizens are interested in solar panels, they will need to first complete an interconnection agreement with Lubbock Power & Light. More details can be found on their Frequently Asked Questions at http://lpandl.com/pluggedin/about-solar-energy-systems/. After the agreement process is complete, citizens need to reach out to the Building Safety Department to acquire an Electrical Permit, before installation.