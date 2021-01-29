City Warns of Possible Scam Phone Calls Regarding COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock has learned several City phone numbers are being used for ‘spoof’ calls. This means that possible scammers are calling citizens using phone numbers that look like they are from the City of Lubbock. The callers are contacting citizens under the pretense of confirming their COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic appointment made through Select-A-Seat. If citizens have made an online appointment for a vaccination clinic through Select-A-Seat, they will receive a confirmation email not a phone call. If you happen to receive one of these phone calls, the City urges you not to give out any personal information.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)