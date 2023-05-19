LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Damage Prevention Council of Texas will spearhead an initiative called “Digging Deep Lubbock.”

The city hopes it will better educate contractors when digging around utility lines including gas pipes. The two-day event will take place May 23-24 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The event comes more than a year after a contractor was digging in the alley behind the 3300 block of 89th Street. Officials said the workers damaged a 2-inch gas line which then led to a house explosion and fire. More than 30 homes were evacuated. No one was hurt.