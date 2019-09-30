Clerk injured in Monday morning robbery in Lubbock

LUBBCOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a robbery Monday morning just after 8:30 a.m. at 58th Street and Avenue P.

Police said a suspect walked into the Nick Stop Liquor location and stole soda. Police said the store employee confronted the suspect who then punched him in the mouth.

EMS took the clerk to a local hospital.

Police later provided an update and said three suspects were there. The suspect who punched the employee, police said, was described as a black man, in his early 20’s, 6’0″ tall, and heavy set. He was also described as wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts.

The other suspects were described as a white male and a white female. They left in a 4-door, blue car.



Anyone with information is asked to Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000.