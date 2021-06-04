Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black to Perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in November

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image of Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black provided by Buddy Holly Hall press release

The following is a press release from Buddy Holly Hall:

Lubbock, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Grammy-winning Country superstar Clint Black is hitting the road with the Mrs. Lisa Hartman Black and are making a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $35.50 plus applicable taxes and fees and go on-sale Friday, June 11th at 10:00 AM and available at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock (open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.), by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849×1, and online at buddyhollyhall.com.

Clint and Lisa Experience pre-show packages are also available online at buddyhollyhall.com.

(Press release from Buddy Holly Hall)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar