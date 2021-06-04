Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black to Perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in November

The following is a press release from Buddy Holly Hall:

Lubbock, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Grammy-winning Country superstar Clint Black is hitting the road with the Mrs. Lisa Hartman Black and are making a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $35.50 plus applicable taxes and fees and go on-sale Friday, June 11th at 10:00 AM and available at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock (open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.), by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849×1, and online at buddyhollyhall.com.

Clint and Lisa Experience pre-show packages are also available online at buddyhollyhall.com.

