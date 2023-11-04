CLOVIS, N.M. — The Clovis Police Department have identified a victim in a motorcycle crash on Saturday at Wheaton Street and Madison Road.

CPD said the call came in at 6:17 p.m.

The press release by CPD said the motorcyclist involved in the crash Shonta Hall, 42, was determined to be deceased upon arrival of police to the scene.

Hall was ejected from the motorcycle onto the grass on the north side of Wheaton Street, according to CPD.

CPD said the Clovis Police Department Major Crash Team is conducting an investigation.