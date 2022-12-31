CLOVIS, New Mexico – The Clovis Police Department issued a Brittany Alert Saturday in hopes of locating 14-year-old Angel Woods, according to a press release from CPD.

Angel is described as a white girl, 5 foot and 3 inches tall, 170 pounds, with mixed-colored dyed hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen on Thursday around noon at her home. The press release said she was wearing a burgundy jacket, camo pants, and white shoes.

If you have any information that could lead to her whereabouts, please call CPD at 575-763-9975 or 911.

