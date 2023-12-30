CLOVIS, N.M. — The Clovis Police Department announced in a press release on Saturday that one person was killed following a hit-and-run near 14th Street and Sycamore Street.

Clovis Police were called to the area by passing drivers just before 12:45 a.m. after a male subject, later identified as Matthew Gibbs, 24, was found lying face down in a field.

Officers arrived on the scene and attempted to save Gibbs’s life but were successful, CPD said.

The Clovis Police Department Major Crash Team arrived and began investigating the crash. The Major Crash Team said it believed Gibbs was hit by a pickup truck that left the scene.

If you or anyone you know has any information about this crash, you are encouraged to call Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.