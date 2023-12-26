CLOVIS, N.M.– The Clovis Police Department issued a press release for a crash that left a 81-year-old dead on December 25 at approximately 2:19 p.m.

81-year-old Billie Brazell was traveling west on 21st Street and was turning south onto Mitchell Street when a Dodge Charger, driven by a 24-year-old male had collided into the victim. Clovis Fire and EMS had rescued the 24-year-old from the crashed Charger and began trying to resuscitate Brazell but were unsuccessful as she died of injuries she sustained in the crash.

According to the Clovis Police report, witnesses at the scene recall the Dodge Charger had been racing with a truck, prior to the crash with the Toyota. The truck left the scene of the crime and is still being searched for.

If anyone has any information related to this fatal motor crash, please contact the Clovis Police Department at (575)-769-1921.