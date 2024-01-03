CLOVIS, N.M.— Clovis sex offender, George Gutierrez, 39, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison, followed by 5-20 years of sex offender probation, according to the Clovis Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

On June 25, 2023, Clovis Police responded to a sexual assault. Upon further investigation, Clovis PD arrested 39-year-old George Gutierrez on charges involving sexual touching and penetration while also grooming the child for years.

“I have carried a heavy burden, a secret that destroyed me for many years and it’s time to break my silence and be heard,” the victim stated.

“I have found the strength to forgive you, George, and I am determined to heal.”

According to the district attorney’s office, Guitierrez is set to serve 85% of his 21-year sentence.