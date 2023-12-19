LUBBOCK, Texas– On December 4, officers were called to a home on Rosa Boulevard after a suspect was shot during a break-in. The suspect is now identified as Judas Naranjo, a 21-year-old, who was living in the Clovis area.

According to the Clovis Police Department, the owner of the home had called the police and communicated to them that an unidentified person was trying to force his way into his home. Naranjo was warned by the homeowner that he was armed with a gun and would shoot him if he tried to enter the residence. Moments later, Naranjo proceeded to force his way into the home, where he was warned one more time before the homeowner let off one round at the suspect causing him to fall to the ground.

The owner of the home then alerted 911 again, letting them know that he shot the person and was requesting an ambulance for them. Officers and Clovis Paramedics showed up to the residence to give aid to the intruder, where he was transported to the hospital, then later transferred to Lubbock, Texas.