Coach Beard publicly reprimanded by Big 12 after double technical foul and ejection

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard reacts to his first technical foul during the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in Lubbock, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Big 12 publicly reprimanded Texas Tech men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard on Thursday. Beard was ejected near the end of the TTU v WVU game this week.

The following is a statement from the Big 12.

In accordance with Big 12 Conference sportsmanship policies, the Conference has issued a public reprimand of Texas Tech University men’s basketball coach Chris Beard for his actions during Tuesday’s Red Raider’s contest against West Virginia. In the final minute of the game, during a team timeout Beard was assessed a double technical foul and ejection while protesting to the officials.

“Coach Beard’s conduct was inconsistent with sportsmanship expectations in the Big 12 Conference,” stated Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “He is being issued a public reprimand, and put on notice that any future sportsmanship violations may lead to a more severe penalty.”