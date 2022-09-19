LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez remained in the Raleigh area for medical attention after suffering a left lower leg fracture in Tech v. N.C. State game Saturday.

Head coach Joey McGuire early Monday afternoon said he “just got off the phone” with Ramirez. He said Ramirez just got out of his second surgery and hopes to be back in Lubbock on Wednesday or Thursday and ready to rehab.

Texas Tech sports medicine staff also remained with Ramirez at Wake Medical Center.

Ramirez posted to his personal Twitter account Sunday morning, saying, “I appreciate all you guys for all the prayers, love, and support!!! I love you Red Raider Nation!”