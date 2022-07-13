LUBBOCK, Texas — (PRESS RELEASE)

Ice Cube, the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame inductee and movie star is teaming up with the multi-platinum recording artist Cypress Hill. If that were not enough, they will welcome very special guests Bone Thugs N Harmony! This is a rare opportunity to party with the living legends of West Coast Hip Hop for a night full of hit songs that defined several generations.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10:00AM CST. A limited number of VIP Meet & Greet packages for Ice Cube will be available.

Outdoor Show – Rain or Shine – No Refunds

Clear Bag Policy

No Re-Entry

No Outside Food or Drinks

$10 cash only upcharge for minors (under 21) at the door

