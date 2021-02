LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Commissioners appointed attorney Ben Webb to fill the unexpired term of County Court at Law Judge Ann Marie Carruth. Carruth was appointed in January by Governor Greg Abbott to take the bench of the 72nd District Court for Lubbock and Crosby counties.

Commissioners met Monday morning on through the afternoon. The vote just before 2:30 p.m. was 4 – 1 in favor of Webb with Commissioner Gilbert Flores voting no.