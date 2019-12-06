Community donates hundreds of toys in honor of little girl who unexpectedly passed away

LUBBOCK, Texas — This time of year you see the true heart of people.

And that was shown during the funeral for Charli Jones, a 3-year-old girl who unexpectedly passed away in November.

Instead of flowers, the family asked for people to bring toys to donate to Toys for Tots.

“It literally looked like the corner of a warehouse just stacks of toys coming down,” explained Santos Moreno with Lake Ridge Chapel & Memorial Designers. “It was just amazing.”

The family had a tradition of collecting toys for Toys for Tots every year.

And they continued that tradition when remembering their daughter.

“It was humbling and it was beautiful,” Moreno said. “I know that I had a lot of comfort seeing it and it just felt really good.”

All of those toys donated to Toys for Tots to help brighten the lives of other kids around the South Plains.

“I was definitely very surprised but mostly just grateful for them for taking such a tragedy and contributing,” explained US Marine Corps Captain Blake Deignan. “It’s very appreciated.”

And through this terrible tragedy, a miracle for so many.

“We’re hoping to make a difference by gathering more toys by remembering Charli,” Moreno explained. “With her parents permission, I came up with Charli’s tree to help donate more toys to Toys for Tots and I think we’re going to continue it on for generations.”

All because of one little girl.

“It’s such a young person, 3 years old and here we have people reaching out and helping,” Moreno said. “I just think it’s a beautiful blessing on the family.”

You can drop off toys in Charli’s honor to Lake Ridge Chapel at 6025 82nd Street, Lubbock TX 79424.