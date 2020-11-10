Community Spotlight: Advocacy program changing the lives of LISD students

LUBBOCK, Texas — Transitions can be tough, especially for middle and high school students.

A program through the Texas Tech Center for Adolescent Resiliency called the Community Advocacy Project for Students or CAPS is helping students struggling with these transitions.

It could be a student dealing with grief, transitioning from middle to high school or alternative school back to regular school.

“It has been life changing for a number of students and the school district,” explained Linn Walker, Director of the program.

Walker created the program two years ago.

And thanks to funding from Covenant so many students lives have been transformed.

“The curriculum looks at your sense of mission and purpose, your sense of identity and belonging,” explained Walker. “What a healthy relationship looks like, feeling confident, feeling emotionally secure and physically safe, nutrition, body image, all of these things that teach these kids a certain sense of resilience. We cap that all together with love of self or self care.”

An advocate meets with students once a week to work on these life skills.

That advocate becomes that student’s voice.

They’re volunteers from all over including Covenant, Texas Tech students, faculty and staff and people in our community.

“There are students who can really really use an advocate and we just don’t have them,” Walker said.

And it’s not just the students who are benefitting.

“There’s almost as much of a transformation for the advocates as there is for the student which is amazing,” explained Walker.

And Walker can’t help but get emotional when she thinks about how much of an impact this program makes.

“We want these kids to recognize their worth and their value to their families to their society to themselves,” said Walker. “We are not there to rescue them, we are there to help them become their best version of themselves.”

Covenant also provides free counseling services for the family of any student in the program.

The CAPS program is always looking for more advocates.

Just contact Linn Walker at linn.walker@ttu.edu for more information.

Or call their office at (806) 742-3000.