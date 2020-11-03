Community Spotlight: Catholic Charities of Lubbock now offers free counseling services

LUBBOCK, Texas — Catholic Charities of Lubbock serves 30 counties around the South Plains.

Its mission is to provide a path of well-being through support and empowerment.

Once the number of Coronavirus cases started to rise Executive Director Cynthia Quintanilla knew they had to do something.

“People were fearful, they were isolated, they were on the verge of depression,” Quintanilla explained.

Quintanilla says she kept hearing this over and over again.

So Catholic Charities teamed up with the City of Lubbock and West Texas Organizing Strategy to put together a Mental Health Voucher Program.

“It’s for anyone who is uninsured or underinsured and would like to utilize the services of the counselor or psychologist,” Quintanilla explained.

People can get up to 6 sessions with these counselors all for free.

“So much of the time they’re looking for someone to help them but they’re also looking for someone to listen and just to hear their story,” said Empowerment Program Director Sabrina Robbins. “There is healing in the telling of their story.”

The Mental Health Voucher Program is just one of the many programs Catholic Charities offers to help the 15,000 people they serve every single year.

“We help everybody,” Robbins said. “It doesn’t matter where they live it doesn’t matter what religion they are. We don’t even know what religion they are it doesn’t matter. If they need help with something they’re our friends and they’re our neighbors and we’re going to do our best to serve them wherever we can.”

You can find more information on these counseling services by visiting the Catholic Charities of Lubbock’s website or by calling (806) 765-8629.