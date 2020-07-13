Community Spotlight: Lubbock Children’s Health Clinic steps up to help during Coronavirus pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Children’s Health Clinic provides a number of resources for our community.

There are two clinics and no one is turned away if they can’t pay.

One is in north Lubbock at 302 N. University and another in east Lubbock at 1307 MLK Blvd.

“Our primary focus is providing primary healthcare for children from birth up to 18 years of age,” explains Senior Executive Director Nedra Hotchkins. “It’s the acute visits, it’s the sick visits, it’s the wellness and making sure the kids have the sports physicals.”

Once the Coronavirus pandemic hit, the health clinic also became a COVID-19 testing site for children.

“When COVID hit our community it was fast and furious with what we are doing in the community,” Hotchkins said.

Hotchkins says they wanted to continue to be open and provide care for the community and do that safely.

“We divided up the clinics so one of them on north University was specific for just our well kids, those are kids who still need immunizations and wellness exams,” Hotchkins explained.

The east clinic became a central place for children to be looked at and tested for Coronavirus.

“The symptoms look different in every child so we just want parents to be cognoscente that children can get it and to know that there is a place that tests them,” said Hotchkins.

They also provided needed essentials for families.

“Initially it was really hard for people to get to pharmacies and it was hard to find things like Tylenol, so we teamed up with a local clinic to get Tylenol, Pedialyte, everything that they needed in the event that they contacted COVID,” said Hotchkins.

And Hotchkins says they’ll continue to adapt and do whatever they can to be a medical home for families in our community during this pandemic and after.

“Our goal and primary focus is to make sure the children in our community are healthy and that they’re healthy kids and that families don’t have to worry about just taking care of their kids and sending them to an emergency room and getting a bill that they can’t afford,” Hotchkins explained.

Kids have to show symptoms and had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to be tested and you need to call to make an appointment.

For other medical things, you can call or just walk into the clinic for your child to be seen.

North Lubbock location: (806) 749-3803.

East Lubbock location: (806) 749-3800.