Community Spotlight: Lubbock Impact’s Career Room

LUBBOCK, Texas — A work wardrobe can be expensive.

For many trying to get their lives back on track, that’s an expense they simply can’t afford.

Lubbock Impact’s Career Room is helping fill the void.

It’s part of their Clothes Closet, where every Wednesday anyone can come and get new clothes.

But this is a special section with work clothes, jewelry, purses and shoes especially for people who just started a new job or are interviewing for a job.

People like Veronica Velardez.

“I went from a jobless, homeless woman to substitute teaching and now to work at Parsons Elementary,” Velardez explained with tears in her eyes. “I lost my job, my home, my children, my family. I lost everything and ended up living on the streets.”

And thanks to the Career Room at Lubbock Impact she has a work wardrobe, one less thing for her to worry about.

“It’s a special place they can go and they actually get some one on one attention to find what they need,” said Elizabeth Staggs, the Clothes Closet Coordinator.

The Career Room is filled with clothes donated from the community.

It just opened last fall and has been a huge success.

“It gives them a place to come not only to get some nice clothing for their job but also have a mentor that can help them in the work field whether they’re looking for a job or moving on from their current job and to have someone to talk to,” Staggs explained.

For Velardez, the simple gesture means so much

And she says she’s thankful for this new wardrobe that goes right alongside her new life.

“You don’t understand how grateful you are when you get a coat. Just a simple coat. You take it for granted,” said Velardez. “But I’m here.”

The Clothes Closet is in need of volunteers to help organize and make this a great shopping experience for people in our community.

If you would like to volunteer please call Lubbock Impact at 806-799-4329.

The Career Room is also in need of new scrubs, steel toe shoes for men and jeans.

The scrubs have to been in good condition and can’t have any holes or tears in it.

You can drop off your donations to Lubbock Impact at 2707 34th Street.