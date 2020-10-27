Community Spotlight: Lubbock Meals on Wheels provides much more than just meals

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Meals on Wheels provides hot meals for hundreds of people every single day.

But did you know they also provide food for client’s pets?

“Our clients are homebound and they have difficulty getting their own food so it’s difficult for them to get food for their pet whether that is a dog or cat,” explained Executive Director Lisa Gilliland.

Gilliland says she knows how important pet companionship is.

That’s why they started the pet food program back in 1999.

“It goes out with the regular hot meal delivery and that way they have food to feed their pets instead of feeding them a portion of the food that we’re sending to the client which we were finding was an issue,” Gilliland explained.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is feeding hundreds of pets.

And with the increase of routes, that means more clients and more pets.

“Every other week we’re sending out cat food and dog food and we have to do it on different days now because there is so much going out,” Gilliland said.

And the pet food on the shelves is all thanks to donations from people in our community and they can always use more donations to fill the need.

“We’re not government funded we’re not United Way funded so for us it’s a lot more than a meal,” said Gilliland. “The meal is important but that daily human contact and the extras from pet food to reading materials to fresh flowers all of those things make it a much better service for people we’re serving in our community.”

Lubbock Meals on Wheels can always use more volunteers.

Give them a call at (806) 792-7971 for more information.